Autonomous driving is coming, says TomTom’s ‘Godfather of mapping’

TomTom has established itself as one of the leading players in the world of digital navigation technology. It has expanded its expertise from the traditional navigation map for turn-by-turn navigation to ADAS maps that improve the functionality of popular driver assistance systems and High Definition (HD) maps for autonomous vehicles (AVs). And none of this would be possible without the mapping groundwork laid by Alain De Taeye.

De Taeye has spent his career pursuing advances in map digitisation and routing, leading Dutch company Tele Atlas until it was acquired by TomTom in 2008. Today he serves as a Member of TomTom’s Management Board, tasked with steering the company’s geospatial content strategy and innovations towards an autonomous future. “I am a mapmaker,” he states—but he’s not just any mapmaker….