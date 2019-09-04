Autonomous driving has to look and feel good to get the public on board

Besides mastering the technology, AV developers have a host of design and experience challenges to contend with if they are to gain a sceptical public’s trust. By Xavier Boucherat

   September 4, 2019

As the move from assisted, ‘semi-autonomous’ driving to full autonomy progresses, automakers will need to think carefully about how driver and passenger participation and responsibilities with the vehicle will transform with each level. That’s according to Chris Rockwell, Chief Executive at Lextant, a ‘human experience’ firm that is working with automakers and other stakeholders in preparation for the future of mobility….

