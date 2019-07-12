Automotive stamping is an increasingly sophisticated business

After the production of steel and aluminium sheets and their subsequent cutting, stamping is among the initial processes in vehicle production, a vitally important phase that has deep implications for final build quality. It begs the question: what is driving the evolution of stamping technology, and how is it being affected by manufacturing trends and greater automotive trends? The sheer amount of energy and force behind metal stamping brings further considerations for manufacturers, particularly at a time when automakers need to reduce their carbon footprint.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference