Automotive stamping is an increasingly sophisticated business

After the production of steel and aluminium sheets and their subsequent cutting, stamping is among the initial processes in vehicle production, a vitally important phase that has deep implications for final build quality. It begs the question: what is driving the evolution of stamping technology, and how is it being affected by manufacturing trends and greater automotive trends? The sheer amount of energy and force behind metal stamping brings further considerations for manufacturers, particularly at a time when automakers need to reduce their carbon footprint.

…