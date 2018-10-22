Automotive data – the ultimate hard-to-value asset?

Easy to exploit, hard to value - comparing data and oil is challenging. By Celeste Dooley

   October 22, 2018

An increase in connectivity within modern vehicles has led to enormous amounts of data being generated. The value of this data, how best it can be monetised and how far it will propel the automotive industry into the future, are three of the biggest questions facing a wide range of stakeholders, from automakers and suppliers to data analysts and industry consultants.

Close
Close