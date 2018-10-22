Automotive data – the ultimate hard-to-value asset?

An increase in connectivity within modern vehicles has led to enormous amounts of data being generated. The value of this data, how best it can be monetised and how far it will propel the automotive industry into the future, are three of the biggest questions facing a wide range of stakeholders, from automakers and suppliers to data analysts and industry consultants.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference