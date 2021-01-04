Automotive connectivity set for a period of significant expansion

With many technologies reaching effective maturity, the years to come could see vital connectivity uptake. By Jack Hunsley

   January 4, 2021

Research from McKinsey suggests that automakers and suppliers are readying themselves for a period of connected vehicle deployment. This is because investment in component technologies has stalled in recent years: “Our analysis for the first time reveals a flattening, especially for e-hailing and infotainment solutions,” the consultancy wrote in December. “It makes sense: companies are now operationalising their prior investments.” If this does prove to be the case, 2021 could be a huge year in the automotive connectivity sector….

Close
Close