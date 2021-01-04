Automotive connectivity set for a period of significant expansion

Research from McKinsey suggests that automakers and suppliers are readying themselves for a period of connected vehicle deployment. This is because investment in component technologies has stalled in recent years: “Our analysis for the first time reveals a flattening, especially for e-hailing and infotainment solutions,” the consultancy wrote in December. “It makes sense: companies are now operationalising their prior investments.” If this does prove to be the case, 2021 could be a huge year in the automotive connectivity sector….