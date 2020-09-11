Automated CVs are not just for the highway

Autonomy is eventually expected to play a role in practically every environment, but at its current maturity level, dense, urban centres are not an ideal testing ground. Compared to the highways where vehicles travel at consistent speeds on relatively straight roads, these environments are far more complex. However, this is not to say that autonomy has no place in cities. In lower speed uses cases, which offer simpler operational design domains and reduced risk, autonomy could prove a highly effective technology sooner rather than later….