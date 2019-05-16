Automakers target Paris as new technology test bed

Paris has built a strong tourist trade on its reputation as the City of Love, but it has much more to offer than romance, food and fashion. This capital city is now jockeying for a leadership position in clean, efficient mobility.

The local government has ambitious visions for a future of zero-emission transport in which private ownership plays little, if any, role. This mindset creates a favourable backdrop for innovative start-ups and enterprising automakers, many of which are using the city as a base to explore alternative mobility services and trial new technology….