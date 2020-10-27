Automakers are under pressure to make autonomy profitable

A shared autonomous future places automakers under threat. Should robotaxis dominate urban transport, industry stalwarts face the prospect of becoming little more than whitegoods manufacturers. It’s why practically every automaker has invested millions in autonomous vehicle (AV) pilots to understand this developing market. However, with autonomy still maturing, automakers are quickly reaching a point where their AVs must start generating tangible income….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference