Automaker business models adapt to post-COVID mobility demands

The shift towards multi-modal transport is rewriting the rulebook for incumbent players, forcing car manufacturers to transition into mobility providers. Companies that have spent decades building vehicles now need to develop services that support a range of transport modalities and requirements. Diversifying long-standing business models has become top priority as the industry enters uncharted territory….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference