Automaker business models adapt to post-COVID mobility demands

Players across the mobility ecosystem share their views on the evolution of traditional automaker strategies. By Megan Lampinen

   November 17, 2020

The shift towards multi-modal transport is rewriting the rulebook for incumbent players, forcing car manufacturers to transition into mobility providers. Companies that have spent decades building vehicles now need to develop services that support a range of transport modalities and requirements. Diversifying long-standing business models has become top priority as the industry enters uncharted territory….

Close
Close