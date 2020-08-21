Record deliveries for NIO as battery-swapping ramps up

It was a strong second quarter for one of China’s many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, with NIO reporting record quarterly deliveries of more than 10,000 units—up 119.8% year-over-year and 169.2% against Q1. In July alone, the automaker delivered 3,533 units, the company’s second best figure for a single month.
Q2 2020 was a “milestone quarter” for the company, according to…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference