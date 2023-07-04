Ark’s budget micro EV offers affordable entry to e-mobility

The micro electric vehicle (EV) market is steadily growing. Fortune Market Insights suggests a market size of US$22.11bn by 2029, up from US$9.57bn in 2022. One reason for micro EV growth is the evolution of cities, with government sustainability incentives prompting a shift towards a new kind of urban mobility. Yilmaz Bora, Chief Executive and Founder of UK-based micro EV manufacturer Ark, expects his company’s Zero to be part of that shift as an affordable private mobility option. “Micro-vehicles will address specific challenges in urban mobility that other vehicles cannot,” he says.