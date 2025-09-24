Auto tariffs complicate Mexico’s US and China trade

Under pressure from the US, Mexico is planning to raise tariffs on Chinese cars and components, and China is not happy. By Ian Henry

Chinese companies account for around 13-14% of the Mexican light vehicle market, and almost all of their share is imported, though JAC has a low volume plant in the country. Chinese vehicles are currently subject to a 20% import tariff, but under pressure from the US, which sees Mexico as a back door route for Chinese companies to access the US market, these will rise to 50%.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/auto-tariffs-complicate-mexicos-us-and-china-trade/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here