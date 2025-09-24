Auto tariffs complicate Mexico’s US and China trade

Chinese companies account for around 13-14% of the Mexican light vehicle market, and almost all of their share is imported, though JAC has a low volume plant in the country. Chinese vehicles are currently subject to a 20% import tariff, but under pressure from the US, which sees Mexico as a back door route for Chinese companies to access the US market, these will rise to 50%.
