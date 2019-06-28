Auto supplier strategy shift: dependence on combustion, but ready for electrification

The transportation sector has been a key contributor to the world’s CO2 emissions, but hopefully not for much longer. A total of 196 state parties signed up to the Paris Agreement in 2016, pledging their commitment to its goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius. Improvements in automotive emissions will be pivotal to achieving the plan’s ambitions. New technologies are clearly needed, and soon. Many industry players have been investing heavily in electrification of the powertrain as a means of addressing emissions, but does the industry necessarily need to go all-electric?…