Auto industry’s open source approach moves beyond software

The move towards a connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) transport ecosystem poses huge investment challenges for automakers. Development costs are significant and launch timelines are aggressive. Many players have begun exploring new ways of cooperating in order to achieve their CASE targets. An open source platform strategy is one approach that is gaining momentum….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference