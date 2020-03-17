Auto industry shifts from creating technologies to designing experiences

Megan Lampinen takes a look at Harman's work around experience per mile

   March 17, 2020

Digital advances and evolving consumer demands are shifting the automotive industry’s focus from product to experience. Jockeying for a leadership position in this push is Harman, which has been investing in the connected car space for a quarter of a century. Its involvement has touched on everything from infotainment and telematics to connected safety and cyber security….

Close
Close