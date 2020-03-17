Auto industry shifts from creating technologies to designing experiences

Digital advances and evolving consumer demands are shifting the automotive industry’s focus from product to experience. Jockeying for a leadership position in this push is Harman, which has been investing in the connected car space for a quarter of a century. Its involvement has touched on everything from infotainment and telematics to connected safety and cyber security….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference