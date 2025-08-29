Aurora and McLeod partner for first-ever robotruck TMS

McLeod is developing a transportation management system that addresses the unique needs of autonomous trucking operations. By Stewart Burnett

Autonomous truck firm Aurora has partnered with McLeod Software to develop the logistics industry's first-ever management system designed specifically for autonomous trucks. The collaboration will integrate Aurora's self-driving platform directly into McLeod's existing transportation management system through an API connection, allowing carriers to oversee autonomous operations alongside traditional fleet management.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/aurora-and-mcleod-partner-for-first-ever-robotruck-tms/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here