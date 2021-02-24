Augmented reality head-up displays to break new ground with holography

The way in which drivers and occupants interact with the vehicle is changing dramatically, and augmented reality (AR) head-up displays (HUDs) could play a big role in the human-machine interface. Envisics, a UK-based pioneer of dynamic holography for HUDs, secured a US$50m infusion in a recent funding round and signed a collaboration agreement with industry giant Panasonic Automotive Systems to develop new systems. Such financial backing and a powerful partnership could fast-track the technology’s development and uptake….