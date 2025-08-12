Audi unions demand job security before US factory plans

Audi's top labour representative has demanded guarantees of employment and production in Germany from executives before the automaker can proceed with potential US manufacturing facilities. Works Council Chief Jörg Schlagbauer, who also serves as Deputy Board Chairman, stated that the union would only support US expansion if accompanied by long-term guarantees despite Audi facing steep tariff headwinds exporting cars across the Atlantic.
