At CES 2020, the future is all about the journey, not the car

Megan Lampinen examines some of the key themes among the automotive industry exhibitors at CES 2020

   January 10, 2020

The first full week of 2020 was a busy one on the world’s stage, with an increasingly nervous Washington scrambling to curb President Trump’s war powers and a resentful Carlos Ghosn lashing out at his former Japanese colleagues. But this was mere background noise in Las Vegas, where the spotlight shone—at maximum voltage—on the latest technology innovations….

