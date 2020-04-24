As subscription models evolve, the rental sector will need to respond

As new flexible ownership offerings stand at its gates, now is the moment for rental to truly embrace the future of mobility. By Jack Hunsley

   April 24th, 2020

For decades, commuters have had a good degree of choice when it comes to moving from A to B. Whether it is opting for the outright leader of private vehicle ownership or relying on mass transit offerings, for much of the automotive industry’s existence there has been no significant change in how the majority of the world commutes across cities and countries. However, as the advent of new ownership models continues, there is another sector of automotive stalwarts bracing for fundamental change: rental players.

