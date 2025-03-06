As hydrogen trucks falter in the West, India goes all-in

In the Western world, hydrogen-powered mobility hasn’t been enjoying much success lately. In what could be the latest development in its decision to abandon a targeted 25% reduction in oil and gas activities by 2030, BP pulled the plug on a UK-based 500MW green hydrogen production facility on 5 March 2025. Commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturing, which once promised to be the most valuable applicable for the fuel, has also seen several high-profile downturns—most notably for Nikola, Hyzon, and Hyvia.

Depending on the market, industry perspectives on hydrogen CVs currently run the gamut from support to incredulity. Commonly cited objections include the immaturity of the hydrogen economy and the paucity of supporting infrastructure. Even adherents of its use in trucking concede that refuelling is currently inefficient, expensive, and lacks scalability.