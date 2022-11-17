As charging times drop, battery tech must evolve

Car drivers have become accustomed to a rapid refuelling experience with gasoline and diesel engines, but it’s not been easy to replicate that with electric vehicles (EVs). Charging times vary widely depending on the size of the EV battery and the speed of the charging point, but can range from 30 minutes to 12 hours. In the UK, fluid expert Castrol and battery specialist Sprint Power are working together to develop ultra-fast charging cells and battery packs for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell hybrid electric vehicles (FCHEVs). The aim: to deliver an 80% charge in just 12 minutes.