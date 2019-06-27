As automakers prepare to move on from gasoline, will consumers follow?

Automakers will need to divert investments from gasoline engine to alternative powertrain technology, but convincing consumers will take more than an impressive EV portfolio. By Betti Hunter

   June 27, 2019

The world is waking up to the potential of electric vehicles (EVs). Before 2010, when Nissan and Chevrolet were gearing up to launch the Leaf and the Volt, few would have predicted their rise. Progression was slow at first—by December 2012, the 100,000 global annual sales mark had only just been reached….

Close
Close