Are legacy automakers moving at ‘China speed’?

In May 2025, Volvo Cars announced that it was reviving the XC70 name, this time for a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) which will have up to 200km range in pure electric mode. Developed to be made in China, using the Geely SMA platform, this will start as a China-only model but likely be exported worldwide later. Recent reports suggest Volvo will extend the life of the XC90, possibly using the same platform and featuring plug-in hybrid technology. The company’s plan to go purely electric by 2030 has gone by the wayside; ironically, the technology at the centre of its volte-face will come from China, home to the largest pure electric vehicle (EV) market.