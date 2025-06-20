Are Ford and GM sparring over battery manufacturing?

Ford’s Blue Oval battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, is facing difficulties in the form of a proposed budget bill in the US House of Representatives, which would make it ineligible for federal subsidies. Although the automaker has not explicitly named any Detroit rivals, a 19 June 2025 article by Crain’s Detroit Business cited four anonymous sources indicating that General Motors is behind the lobbying efforts.
