An inside look at SEAT’s secret weapon in the digital revolution

Carlos Buenosvinos, Chief Executive of SEAT:CODE, speaks to Megan Lampinen about the importance of making software a core competence

   March 4, 2021

The evolution from vehicle production to mobility provision is a dramatic one, requiring new skillsets for traditional automakers. Expertise in hardware alone is no longer sufficient, as software takes on a greater role in the wider mobility experience. Digitalisation is rewriting the rules of the game—in and out of the factory—and those players armed with the right tools stand to dominate the future of transportation. Volkswagen Group brand SEAT is determined to not just survive this industry disruption, but to lead it….

