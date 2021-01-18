An inside look at Mazda’s connectivity strategy

Mazda speaks to Megan Lampinen about how connectivity fits into the wider brand strategy for the European market

   January 18, 2021

The demand for connected vehicle technologies continues to grow as new convenience and safety applications emerge. Europe has the second largest market share of connected cars in the world, going by 2019 data from Future Market Insights. The segment is expected to record a CAGR of about 16.9% between 2020 and 2025. For automakers, the right connectivity programme could prove a real market differentiator among consumers as well as a lucrative revenue stream….

Close
Close