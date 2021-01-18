An inside look at Mazda’s connectivity strategy

The demand for connected vehicle technologies continues to grow as new convenience and safety applications emerge. Europe has the second largest market share of connected cars in the world, going by 2019 data from Future Market Insights. The segment is expected to record a CAGR of about 16.9% between 2020 and 2025. For automakers, the right connectivity programme could prove a real market differentiator among consumers as well as a lucrative revenue stream….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference