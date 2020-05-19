Ambition is critical: automaker targets for tackling climate change

The automaker contribution to tackling climate change will be invaluable, and most are playing ball with EV deployment plans and renewable manufacturing. By Xavier Boucherat

   May 19th, 2020

According to the US-based Environmental Protection Agency, transportation sector was the largest contributor to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2017 at 29%, larger than electricity production (28%) and industry (22%). Of the transportation sector’s contribution, on-road vehicles accounted for 82%. In Europe, transport in 2017 accounted for nearly 30% of total emissions, with on-road transport accounting for 72% of that figure. This represented a rise on previous years, with newly registered cars emitting, on average, 0.4g of CO2 per km more than in 2016….

