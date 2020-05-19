Ambition is critical: automaker targets for tackling climate change

According to the US-based Environmental Protection Agency, transportation sector was the largest contributor to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2017 at 29%, larger than electricity production (28%) and industry (22%). Of the transportation sector’s contribution, on-road vehicles accounted for 82%. In Europe, transport in 2017 accounted for nearly 30% of total emissions, with on-road transport accounting for 72% of that figure. This represented a rise on previous years, with newly registered cars emitting, on average, 0.4g of CO2 per km more than in 2016….