Alexander Dennis wins First Bus next-gen e-bus order

UK busmaker Alexander Dennis has secured an order for 17 new e-buses from First Bus for its operations in Bath, marking the operator’s first deal for the manufacturer’s next-generation battery-electric range. The order covers 12 Enviro200EVs and five smaller Enviro100EVs, and comes on the heels of the busmaker’s recent reversal of plans to shutter its manufacturing operations in Scotland.
