Alexander Dennis launches diesel-to-electric bus retrofits

Alexander Dennis aims to offer a more cost-effective alternative to purchasing entirely new electric buses. By Stewart Burnett

NFI Group subsidiary Alexander Dennis has launched AD Repower, an electric conversion service for existing diesel buses in partnership with specialist engineering firm KleanDrive. The initiative will initially focus on retrofitting the popular MMC-generation Enviro400 double decker, with the first pilot vehicle expected on UK roads during the first half of 2026.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/alexander-dennis-launches-diesel-to-electric-bus-retrofits/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here