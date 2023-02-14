AI to the rescue as ADAS strains insurance and repair

The shift towards smart and electrified vehicles is putting pressure on insurance carriers and garages to keep up with rapidly evolving repair demands. Around 91% of new cars sold in the US now feature connectivity, and some of these models can contain up to 100 million lines of code and 150 electronic sensors. Accurately assessing the damage, repair time and costs involved when such a vehicle is in a collision has become increasingly complex. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) is coming into play.

Imagine how easy it would be if a driver could simply take some photographs of their car after it had been in a crash, send them to their insurer, and an AI algorithm could rapidly produce a detailed quote without any human intervention. It’s happening today and could very soon become the norm.