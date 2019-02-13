AI leader cultivates cross-industry innovation

California gaming expert Nvidia continues to expand into the automotive space with its GPU and deep learning expertise. The company has created an artificially intelligent brain that can be applied in different industries. Its solution for the automotive industry is the open and flexible Drive PX platform. As sensors replace the human driver’s eyes and ears, Drive PX replaces the brain. A growing number of automakers are selecting this as their favoured platform for autonomous vehicle (AV) developments, but the brain of an AV is no commodity part. It requires a tailored approach for each application, and Nvidia is working closely with Tier 1s and automakers….