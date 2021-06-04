AI bringing car factories to a neighbourhood near you

Smart optical inspection instruments that think for themselves could prove pivotal in realising the factory of the future. At New York-based Nanotronics, the mantra is, ‘To build the future, you need to see it.’ The company has developed a platform to optimise insights into production, bringing together artificial intelligence process control (AIPC), automation, 3D imaging and super resolution for industrial inspection. The promised benefits include increased yield, lower costs, faster design iteration and reduced footprint and waste.

These automated optical inspection systems can find application in a range of production use cases, from wiper blades and hoses to advanced technologies like LiDAR, LEDs, semiconductors and microchips. The automotive industry is currently suffering from a crippling shortage of microchips, which could have been mitigated in part through use of such AI-based technology. According to Chief Executive Matthew Putman, it represents an early step in the path that leads to a radically different approach to manufacturing.