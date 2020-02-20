After the initial rush, micromobility companies must mature to secure investment

A trip to practically any major city reveals a healthy appetite for micromobility solutions. They have proven a clean and popular first and last-mile solution for many, connecting travellers to mass transit options and replacing journeys that might otherwise be made in fuel-burning vehicles. Lime, the US-based dockless scooter rental company, says that a third of its users have reported a scooter trip replacing a journey that would otherwise be made by car, taxi or minicab….