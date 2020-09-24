After a slow start, Russia takes aim at vast EV uptake

The hope is that new legislation and investments can kick-start a market that’s proven sluggish to date. By Jack Hunsley

   September 24, 2020

Norway has shown it can be done, but the fact remains that developing electric vehicles (EVs) for cold climates is a big challenge. Not only do cold temperatures greatly restrict battery performance but range and output are further affected by the vast, hilly geographies that often characterise cold climates. To date, this has partly limited electrification efforts in Russia….

