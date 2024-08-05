Aehra fosters government support for EVs in Italy

Italian automaker Aehra announced on 5 August 2024 that it had submitted a €1.2bn (US$1.3bn) development plan for the construction of a “state-of-the-art manufacturing facility” in Mosciano Sant’Angelo, a town in the Abruzzo region. The plan will be reviewed by both Italy’s Ministry of Industry and Made in Italy, which controls the nation’s Automotive Fund. The Fund is a consumer subsidy initiative allocating €1bn of funds per year up to 2030.
