Aehra aims to change the shape of EVs with new SUV

On 8 November 2022, Italian electric vehicle (EV) start-up Aehra unveiled the design prototype for its SUV model. Currently scheduled for release in 2025, the car is intended as the opening movement of a broader strategy that aims to transform electric mobility. Speaking at the event in Milan, Chief Design Officer Filippo Perini proclaims, “The internal combustion engine (ICE) game is over. EVs are truly the superior modern experience.”