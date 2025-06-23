Ads become Snaps: EVs and Gen Z spur marketing evolution

The digital revolution is propelling the automotive sector into a new era of mobility defined by smart user interfaces and battery electric propulsion. As the vehicles themselves evolve, so too do the ways in which brands market them. While cinematic television ads remain a marketing mainstay, automakers are increasingly connecting with consumers online and interactively. This applies particularly to Gen Z, the first digitally native generation of drivers, and the ones leading the move to electric vehicles (EVs).

“Automotive marketers are navigating unprecedented disruption—from the acceleration of EV adoption to shifting consumer behaviours and emerging direct-to-consumer models,” says Matt Wheeler, Chief Executive of automotive marketing software company Driftrock. To succeed in this rapidly evolving landscape, marketers need to engage with potential buyers earlier in their decision journey at both dealerships and digital touchpoints.

“Marketers need to understand how to reach, educate, and inspire trust with these dynamic young audiences,” notes David Shaw, Head of Revenue & Product Partnerships EMEA at social media platform Snapchat. “This means throwing out the old playbook, experimenting with new formats and going where audiences are.” And that increasingly means platforms like Snapchat.