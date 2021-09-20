ADAS demands insurance strategy upgrade

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are increasingly finding their way into new vehicles, offering a host of convenience and safety benefits for drivers. At the same time, these new technologies pose unprecedented questions and complications for the insurance sector. “Despite the risk of more expensive repairs, [insurance companies] need to weigh the fact that ADAS has been shown to be effective at reducing crashes in the scenarios in which they are designed to work and can reduce the severity of an accident when one does occur,” observes Susanna Gotsch, Senior Director, Industry Analyst, at CCC Intelligent Solutions, a SaaS platform for the insurance economy.