ACEA’s roadmap for AVs emphasises global harmonisation

The standardisation of automated vehicle regulations could help European operators compete and advance the technology globally. By Will Girling

On 10 September 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) published its recommended roadmap for the advancement of vehicle automation. Highlighting that commercially viable automated yard logistics and valet parking already exist, the group projects that on-road logistics (last mile and hub-to-hub) and passenger transport use cases could fully take off from 2025/2026, with private vehicles on highways from 2027.

