Accept, adapt or exit: US OEMs face China import tariffs

China’s reciprocal tariffs on US vehicle imports could have wide-ranging implications in the ongoing global trade war. By Will Girling

When US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 10% import tariff on Chinese goods, a spokesperson at China’s embassy in Washington warned that “trade and tariff wars have no winners.” On 4 February 2025, China announced reciprocal tariffs on various raw materials and machinery. Most notably for US automakers, an existing 15% tariff on imported vehicles with an engine larger than 2.5 litres was raised to 25%.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/accept-adapt-or-exit-us-oems-face-china-import-tariffs/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here