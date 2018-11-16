Academia essential to the future of mobility in urban cities

As cities become more densely populated, local transportation systems need to adapt to accommodate the metropolises of the future. Smarter cities require more advanced infrastructure, increased flexibility of public transport and the ability to cope with fast-paced commuter lifestyles. The Dutch city of Eindhoven is no exception to this; with a growing population and the need to meet European regulatory standards, the city is seeking new ways to catalyse the adoption of mobility solutions. One area which is particularly advanced in this region is academic interest in mobility advancement….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference