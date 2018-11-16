Academia essential to the future of mobility in urban cities

As cities become more densely populated, local transportation systems need to adapt to accommodate the metropolises of the future. Smarter cities require more advanced infrastructure, increased flexibility of public transport and the ability to cope with fast-paced commuter lifestyles. The Dutch city of Eindhoven is no exception to this; with a growing population and the need to meet European regulatory standards, the city is seeking new ways to catalyse the adoption of mobility solutions. One area which is particularly advanced in this region is academic interest in mobility advancement….