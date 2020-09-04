A hydrogen society: cars and trucks are just the beginning

Enthusiasm for hydrogen power varies considerably by vehicle segment and automaker. Many industry players, such as Daimler Trucks and Volvo Group, have spoken out in favour of it as a zero-emission option for the heavy-truck segment. A smaller group of automakers have been investing in passenger car applications, with BMW and Hyundai among the more notable backers for this segment. But just how far could hydrogen go in terms of mobility application? “I cannot think of anything that moves which couldn’t possibly run on hydrogen in the future,” Mark Freymüller, Chief Executive at Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility AG, told Automotive World….