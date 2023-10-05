A fully sustainable tyre industry requires innovation 

The tyre industry has a history of using non-sustainable materials. The compounds used in a standard tyre may only contain 28% natural rubber, with a further 28% derived from crude oil. Indeed, producing a tyre may require anywhere from 15 to 38 litres of petroleum. Natural rubber has sustainability issues too—in 2019, the Zoological Society of London assessed 15 major players in natural rubber against 120 transparency indicators, including species conservation and habitat management. The overall score awarded to the sector was 35%—10.4% less than palm oil.