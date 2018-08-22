A clear work plan and flexibility are the keys to unlocking Industry 4.0

While it could be argued that Industry 4.0 is just the latest buzzword to sweep across the automotive industry, this particular phrase may have a little more sting to it than others that have come before. The introduction of cyber-physical systems and data-driven production into automotive factories and plants across the globe has real potential to revolutionise how vehicles are made and designed.

Adapting to the demands of Industry 4.0 can appear, on the face of it, a daunting task, even for an automotive industry giant such as Robert Bosch, which has taken this challenge head-on….