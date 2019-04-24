5G could impact the auto industry as 4G changed the smartphone

It’s hard to believe, but there was a time not so long ago when the automotive industry found itself debating whether it should be embedding connectivity into its vehicles. Such technologies emerged with GM’s OnStar in 1996, originally a voice-only system which would place a phone-call to support centres in the event of the vehicle crashing. The introduction of increasingly sophisticated cellular networks and technologies would allow the development of new services and features which for some customers have become indispensable, thus putting any debate firmly to bed….