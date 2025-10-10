Multiple senior executives from Nio's intelligent driving division have allegedly departed as the Chinese electric vehicle maker restructures its autonomous driving division, according to a report by local tech outlet Yiou. Bai Yuli, who led the artificial intelligence platform since August 2020, left before the recent National Day holiday alongside World Model Head Ma Ningning, Intelligent Driving Products Chief Huang Xin, Project Management Director Zheng Ke and AI Engine Deployment Leader Wu Zhao. According to the outlet, the development is intended to improve the quality and deployment speed of autonomous and intelligent driving products. Nio has reportedly implemented what it describes as a ‘4×100 relay baton’ model spanning pre-research, mass production, platform replication and vehicle model replication. The structure aligns intelligent driving operations with general AI development to support World Model 2.0 advancement, with iterative releases planned from year-end through first quarter 2026. Bai, arguably the most high-profile departure, reported to Autonomous Driving Vice President Ren Shaoqing—who remains in his role—and additionally headed cloud engineering from March 2023. His responsibilities encompassed foundational elements as the sector transitions from rule-based systems to agentic AI which incorporates vision-language models and world model techniques. Nio began deploying its initial World Model version to vehicles in May following the July 2024 unveiling at its technology event. Similar personnel movements have occurred across the Chinese automotive sector, with Li Auto recently losing End-to-End Development Head Xia Zhongpu, World Model Leader Jia Peng and Mass Production Chief Wang Jiajia earlier in 2025. Xpeng also announced on 9 October it would replace its Smart Driving Chief Li Liyun.

