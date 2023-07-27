What’s the final destination for urban mobility?

A combination of new technology, government policy and behavioural change is needed to optimise city transportation. By Megan Lampinen

Cities around the world are bringing their transportation systems into the modern era. At the heart of this effort is the question of how to move a growing number of people in the most efficient, affordable, and convenient manner. Add in the numerous commitments to CO2 neutrality by 2030, and that challenge becomes even harder.

Opinions vary widely in terms of the roadmap for urban mobility and even what the final destination looks like. More than a decade ago, former mayor of Bogota, Enrique Peñalosa, was quoted as stating, “An advanced city is not one where the poor can get around by car, but one where even the rich use public transportation.” This idea has attracted a considerable following and proven a springboard for transportation innovation.

For Kersten Heineke, who Leads the McKinsey Center for Future Mobility in Europe, improving the public transport experience will be pivotal in any efficient urban mobility ecosystem, but it will need to work in tandem with many other factors. The key, he suggests, could entail a combination of advanced technology, bold policy making, and behavioural change among travellers.

