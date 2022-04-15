3G sunset: upgrading fleet telematics becomes a race against time

Within the next few years, all devices that use 3G networks will no longer transmit the data upon which fleets rely. By Ray Kosick

Vehicle fleets keep the world rolling. Businesses rely on them to deliver goods, technicians and field operators need them to perform remote service, consumers need them when hailing a cab on a busy street corner—the list goes on. It makes sense that fleet managers would want to outfit vehicles with telematics technology to prevent theft, optimise operations and performance, promote driver safety, and boost productivity. These technologies serve many purposes for all fleets, greatly benefiting managers, drivers and crews, and ensuring the safety of the public at large.

While fleet managers still using dated tech are sure to feel migration pains, the unavoidable upgrade is highly beneficial for fleets

While advancements in telematics technologies are always evolving, the networks that service them are, too. With 4G LTE as the telematics industry connectivity standard and the transition to 5G next on deck, the time has come for yesterday’s antiquated networks to fade into the dark. 3G sunset is the term used to describe the phasing out of third-generation connectivity by the major network providers so faster, more reliable connectivity can take hold. Within the next few years, all devices that use 3G networks, including phones, tablets, and 3G telematics hardware, will no longer transmit the data upon which fleets rely.

As fleet technologies innovate to capitalise upon the expanded capabilities made possible through faster 5G data speeds, fleet managers can foresee seamless communications with field technicians, the eradication of boggy connection delays, and the ability to leverage near real-time video capture to better predict and coach around risky driving behaviour. While fleet managers still using dated tech are sure to feel migration pains, the unavoidable upgrade is highly beneficial for fleets, clearing the way for wider coverage range, faster data speeds, higher bandwidth, greater compatibility with emerging technologies, and a decrease in delay times due to lagging communication.

To be in a safe place before dark, fleet managers must upgrade their devices as soon as possible to avoid loss of access to phones, tablets and other telematics devices that record and store important vehicle information. Here are a few tips to act while the sun is still shining:

What do you need? Take inventory of all devices to determine how extensive the transition will be.

Lean on experts Team up with your telematics provider to fully understand deadlines, scope of coverage, network carrier specifications and more.

Better now than later Time is of the essence, so factor in plenty of runway to transition your fleet before the shutdown.

Look ahead Create a seamless transition plan to guide your fleet through the upgrade.

Regardless of your network carrier, the clock is ticking. And with the hardware challenges posed by chip shortages, upgrading telematics technology is becoming a race against time. That upgrade will provide a sound foundation for any fleet’s future growth. The 3G sun has nearly set, so let’s not leave our fleets in the dark.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Automotive World Ltd.

Ray Kosick is Product Manager at GPS Insight

The Automotive World Comment column is open to automotive industry decision makers and influencers. If you would like to contribute a Comment article, please contact editorial@automotiveworld.com