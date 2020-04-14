3D situational awareness sets new camera benchmark

New camera technology from French start-up Outsight promises to bring greater intelligence to vehicles and facilitate safer, and eventually autonomous, driving. The company, founded in 2019, has been developing a 3D Semantic Camera that can help vehicles detect objects and their chemical composition in real-time from hundreds of meters away. The camera made its debut at the 2019 AutoSens event in September.

“With this camera we can perceive distance, shapes and colour but we can also understand the environment,” explained Raul Bravo, President and Co-Founder of Outsight. …